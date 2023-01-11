How TERRIFYING new ESG rules will transform the ENTIRE WORLD

Glenn Beck





Jan 11, 2023

ESG is here, and now, it could fundamentally transform the entire Western World OVERNIGHT. New ESG reporting rules from the European Union (EU) will affect nearly every major American corporation — meaning YOUR life likely will fundamentally change as well. In this clip, Glenn is joined by The Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins to discuss these new standards. Together, they explain how the EU's plan will affect U.S. businesses, how it will affect YOUR life, and why — when it comes to the transformation of society — this is the MOST IMPORTANT story, period...





