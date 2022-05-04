The Economy And Society Of Communist China Will Collapse, The Nightmare Has Not Really Begun

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On April 30, Miles Guo released a short video of Gettr, analyzing the current and future domestic situation of the CCP. Mr. Guo said that government departments such as counties, townships, and cities in Communist China have begun to blatantly deceive, cheat, demand, and rob the public, but the nightmare has not really begun.