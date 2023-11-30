Create New Account
James O'Keefe put on watch list
Guerilla journalist and O'Keefe Media Group CEO James O'Keefe revealed Sunday the US State Department has placed him on a flying watch list.

When O'Keefe recently attempted to go through secuity at Palm Beach International Airport, Transportation Security Administration officials shut down the line he was in and subjected him to a lengthy and invasive body search.

www.hudok.info

