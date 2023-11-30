James O'Keefe put on watch list

Guerilla journalist and O'Keefe Media Group CEO James O'Keefe revealed Sunday the US State Department has placed him on a flying watch list.
When O'Keefe recently attempted to go through secuity at Palm Beach International Airport, Transportation Security Administration officials shut down the line he was in and subjected him to a lengthy and invasive body search.
www.hudok.info
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.