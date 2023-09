3 Main Timelines and the One You Want to Be On | EP. 7

A lot is happening in the world right now on a physical and spiritual level. Understanding the concept of timelines can provide the context you need make sense of it all.

In this episode, I discuss the three main collective timelines that are currently the strongest. Most people will find themselves on one of these in the coming years. I describe the characteristics of each one to help you determine which timeline you might be currently on, whether you want to stay on it and what you need to do if you want to shift onto a different one.



π—–π—›π—”π—£π—§π—˜π—₯𝗦

00:00 Intro

03:29 What are Timelines?

06:55 Timeline 1: 3D Earth

08:36 The Age of Truth

10:08 Societal Collapse

14:12 Timeline 2: Digital AI

16:45 Apprehensions of AI Tech

18:57 A Spiritual Effect of the Shot

21:11 Encountering AI Machine Beings

25:38 Timeline 3: Crystalline Earth

28:33 Re-emergence of Ancient Spiritual Healing Arts

29:51 Benevolent Etheric Technologies

32:46 Building a New Civilization Together

34:10 How to Shift Timelines

37:05 The New Currency is Frequency

39:41 Is Physical Earth Splitting?

41:37 Outro

𝗔𝗕𝗒𝗨𝗧 π—§π—›π—˜ π—›π—œπ—šπ—›π—˜π—₯ π—£π—˜π—₯π—¦π—£π—˜π—–π—§π—œπ—©π—˜ π—ͺπ—œπ—§π—› π—©π—œπ—–π—žπ—œπ—Ÿπ—¬π—'π—'

Open your eyes to a whole new world and start seeing the truth to heal. This podcast explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and energetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, natural science and more!

