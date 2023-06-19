Create New Account
EARTH IS ENTERING THE CROSSOVER SOON
The Augmentation of Man
Published 17 hours ago |

Get ready for massive Earth changes. Everything is out of balance and needs to be balanced before the next cycle starts. The change also includes a genetic upgrade for humanity. According to our spiritual guidance, the outer planets have already begun the process and Earth's turn is next. Here is what you need to know.

