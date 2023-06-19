EARTH IS ENTERING THE CROSSOVER SOON

Get ready for massive Earth changes. Everything is out of balance and needs to be balanced before the next cycle starts. The change also includes a genetic upgrade for humanity. According to our spiritual guidance, the outer planets have already begun the process and Earth's turn is next. Here is what you need to know.

