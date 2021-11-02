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Sheep Farm Studios: What's one of the Satanist Poisons? -> WATER [01.11.2021]
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62 views • November 02, 2021
Note: I use:
https://dafi.info/en/
https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex
https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer
Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? (FOOD) [25.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCvEaD9tKu0Z/
https://rumble.com/vj0v2p-are-the-satanist-trying-to-kill-us-softly-25.06.2021.html
2,226 views Nov 1, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.75K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TJqvJhQPiVg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
https://dafi.info/en/
https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex
https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer
Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? (FOOD) [25.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zCvEaD9tKu0Z/
https://rumble.com/vj0v2p-are-the-satanist-trying-to-kill-us-softly-25.06.2021.html
2,226 views Nov 1, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
9.75K subscribers
https://youtu.be/TJqvJhQPiVg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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