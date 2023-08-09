P.8 Encourage certain ‘weeds’ (My radium weed is peaking): you may be using them to survive MVI_3482

There are often plants that appear
in our yards and gardens that we didn’t intentionally plant, and happily, some
of them are sources of food and medicine. My self-sown radium weed, Euphorbia
peplus, comes up every autumn, and is at its best in late winter. It is helpful
to eliminate the less dangerous skin cancers, using its burning white sap. I have
used it several times on my arms and trunk. DISCLAIMER: This is not medical
advice. Do your own research, use at your own risk, and consult with a well-informed
medical practitioner.
