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Evolution Vs. God Trailer
Wisdom
Wisdom
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11 views • December 04, 2021
Sourced from: https://www.livingwaters.com/movie/evolution-vs-god

Hear expert testimony from leading evolutionary scientists at some of the world's top universities:

Peter Nonacs, Professor, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, UCLA
Craig Stanford, Professor, Biological Sciences and Anthropology, USC
PZ Myers, Associate Professor, Biology, University of Minnesota Morris
Gail E. Kennedy, Associate Professor, Anthropology, UCLA

Watch as they present their most compelling evidence for Darwinian evolution. Their answers will amaze you!

COMMENDATIONS:

"Evolution vs. God will rock the creation and evolution world!" Ken Ham, Answers in Genesis

"Exciting and revealing." Dr. Henry M. Morris III, CEO, Institute for Creation Research, Dallas, Texas

"Fascinating. Highly revealing. You will be amazed at what the experts themselves have to say!" Dr. Jason Lisle, ICR

"Ray Comfort's ability to insightfully shred the vain reasoning's of men is a gift, and this film is a tour de force exposure of the emptiness of humanism."
Dr. James White, Alpha & Omega Ministries

"Absolutely excellent." Paul Taylor, Creation Today

"Wow! Engaging." Dr. Frank Turek, CrossExamined.org

"Revealing, thought-provoking, and challenging." Dr. Norm Geisler

"Enlightening as well as entertaining-because it forces evolutionists to exercise a mental muscle that they apparently haven't used in a while."
Eric Hovind, President Creation Today

"Not since 'Expelled' has anything been done that is as important as this." Carl D. Kerby, President, Reasons for Hope

"Wow! Very encouraging to see a tactical and practical method to expose the lies which permeate our culture."
Jayson Payne, Museum Curator, Creation & Earth History Museum

"Excellent. Superbly done." Phil Johnson, PyroManiacs

"Fascinating and eye-opening. Every student and every parent should watch it!" Randy Alcorn, Eternal Perspective Ministries

"This is a tremendous movie and a fantastic tool for educating people about Intelligent Design." The Dove Foundation
Keywords
documentaryprovocative and curiousscience religion and spirituality
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy