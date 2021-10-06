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FAUCI INSTALLED AS USA MENGELE OVERSEEING ROYAL NAZI VACCINE GENOCIDE FULL LENGTH CHAPTER 1
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380 views • October 06, 2021
Fauci played a significant role in the early 2000s in creating and in driving development of “bio defense” drugs and vaccines following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. See Fauci's astounding 212-page biography at the NIAID. Fauci U.S. NIAID bio (2021). He is yet another Pilgrims Society-recruited cardboard cutout with a larger-then-life made-for-TV fake resume.
These appear to be bio warfare plagues that Fauci von NIH and his British colleagues at Wellcome Trust and the Pirbright Institute, knighted all, fabricated (assisted by WHO, EU, Bill Gates and the British government), then pitched to save us from, while his pharmaceutical conspirators made fortunes off of humanity’s suffering that they caused. See Coronavirus source uncovered (it is the British with $$$ from NIH Fauci and Bill Gates).
We conclude from our research that the British Pilgrims Society directs Fauci, along with their dutiful banking, science and engineering minions in Switzerland as their staff assistants.
The U.S. federal government has mandated drug research with children.
Organizations that advocate for the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their children’s healthcare are finding that foster children in CPS custody are being enrolled in drug experiments without parental approval. State Child Protective Services are enrolling children in drug experiments without parental approval or court orders.
Links: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2021/04/anthony-fauci-chief-globalist-snake-oil.html?m=1
These appear to be bio warfare plagues that Fauci von NIH and his British colleagues at Wellcome Trust and the Pirbright Institute, knighted all, fabricated (assisted by WHO, EU, Bill Gates and the British government), then pitched to save us from, while his pharmaceutical conspirators made fortunes off of humanity’s suffering that they caused. See Coronavirus source uncovered (it is the British with $$$ from NIH Fauci and Bill Gates).
We conclude from our research that the British Pilgrims Society directs Fauci, along with their dutiful banking, science and engineering minions in Switzerland as their staff assistants.
The U.S. federal government has mandated drug research with children.
Organizations that advocate for the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their children’s healthcare are finding that foster children in CPS custody are being enrolled in drug experiments without parental approval. State Child Protective Services are enrolling children in drug experiments without parental approval or court orders.
Links: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2021/04/anthony-fauci-chief-globalist-snake-oil.html?m=1
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