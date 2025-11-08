🛒 Grocery Shopping

At 80 BPM, Southern Hip-Hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavy, rolling 808s, Sparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the groove, Verses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hits, The hook explodes with distorted bass, thick vocal chants, and dense layering for an intense, commanding vibe





[Verse 1] They’re rolling in with shiny carts Leaving human lists in parts At a fraction of the time, they say Taking all my time away Fresh produce piled into the bin Frozen food aisle, where do I begin The coupon clipping never rests While my wallet is put to the test [Verse 2] Eighteen items on my list Dairy, meats, and things I missed Cereal, bread that never ends But how much will I spend, my friends [Pre-Chorus] The bags will rip and fall apart When the checkout lines then start Self-checkout takes the lead While I try hard to succeed [Chorus] We are the replacements Tired of the displacements This weekly store debasement Has left us all replacements They work with no complaint While my patience grows ever faint The checkout shows no restraint We are the replacements [Verse 3] The clerks restock the shelves at night The shoppers rush with tunnel sight No meal plan and no list in hand No discipline across the land Big stores grow richer by the hour Consolidating all the power The shopping chore has come But where do I go when I am done [Chorus] We are the replacements Tired of the displacements This weekly store debasement Has left us all replacements They work with no complaint While my patience grows ever faint The checkout shows no restraint We are the replacements [Bridge] Catastrophic prices approaching fast How long can this tight budget last When my cart is filled with code And every penny hits the road Unemployed, my dinner plans are low My futures looking unreliable, oh Food and funds foreclosed and sold A story we've been told [Musical Interlude] [Outtro] The fridge contents run out in a hole Empty boxes take their toll We're standing on the outside looking in Wondering when this all began The replacements Just replacements We are all replacements now