Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Your therapist Won't Tell You (Part 2 of 2) – DID/SRA Deliverance
channel image
Cleansing The Bloodline
12 Subscribers
27 views
Published Yesterday

Interview with Dr. Tara Fairfield digging deeper into DID/SRA (Dissociative Identity Disorder/Satanic Ritual Abuse) and what it involves. Discussion on why psychologists are not always effective at getting results needed for DID/SRA clients (hint: it’s a spiritual issue, not a medical one) – (PART 2 of 2).


Keywords
freedomdeliverancehelpdidsrasatanic ritual abusetherapistdissociative identity disorderdemonic spirits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket