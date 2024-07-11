Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 10, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2321 - Great green show today! Ted does an intense 15 minute must hear segment on pharmakeia! Thousands of scientists say clot shot must stop! Is Elon Musk a plant? Are politicians a double headed servant of the same snake? Comments on ATF. Are ATF rulings unconstitutional ? We are in an informational war! Austin does two must hear explosive segments on todays show. Taylor Swift exposed? This is a must listen show!