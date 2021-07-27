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Kamala Harris Quotes Bible To Promote You Know What. Trusting Government in 2021
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Vice President Harris Says Getting COVID Vaccine Is 'Loving Thy Neighbor'. Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to appeal to people's faith in vaccine hesitancy. "I do believe the act of getting vaccinated is the very essence of what the Bible tells us when it says love thy neighbor," Harris said.

Harris spoke in Detroit at an event in an attempt to get more people vaccinated.

VP Harris pitches vaccines in Atlanta as a duty to community: 'Love thy neighbor'. Vice President Kamala Harris made her second stop on the administration’s nationwide vaccination tour in Atlanta Friday, with about two weeks to go until July 4 — the day that President Joe Biden aims to have 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated. Harris first visited a vaccination site inside Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she spoke to people getting the Johnson & Johnson shot and was joined by the church’s senior pastor, Senator Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., a role held by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. until his death in 1968.

She called the shot a chance to build the “power of community” and help those in your family and your neighborhood.


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