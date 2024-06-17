Shatter Ops Director Explains Intense Rescue Operation of Ritual Abuse Victims - Luke

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There is often an entire world of abuse swirling around us that we aren’t even aware of - and people like Luke from Shatter Ops are well acquainted with the sad reality of ritualistic abuse. As the director of Shatter Ops and Shatter the Darkness, he helps rescue children from cult crimes and other heinous abuse. He explains exactly how these evil crimes take place, and who are the typical perpetrators. What is ritual abuse? Where does it happen and where do these abusers find children to take advantage of? Luke explains all of this and more. Unfortunately, this type of traumatic abuse happens more than most people realize. Get educated and help these kids escape their abusive situations with organizations like Shatter Ops!
TAKEAWAYS
Many children are taken and abused straight out of the foster care system or are born into the occult families and abused
Children are often ritually abused from a young age to condition them and force their personalities to traumatically split
Some kids are kidnapped, but it is not as common as foster care trafficking
Only the Lord can truly soften the memories of trauma that these precious children have endured
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE
Bark App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM
States Lose Thousands of Foster Children: https://bit.ly/3RqtA26
Two Adopted Kids Found Dead: https://bit.ly/3yYeRp3
🔗 CONNECT WITH SHATTER OPS
Website: https://shatterops.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH SHATTER THE DARKNESS
Website: https://www.shatterthedarkness.net/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/