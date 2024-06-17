Shatter Ops Director Explains Intense Rescue Operation of Ritual Abuse Victims - Luke

There is often an entire world of abuse swirling around us that we aren’t even aware of - and people like Luke from Shatter Ops are well acquainted with the sad reality of ritualistic abuse. As the director of Shatter Ops and Shatter the Darkness, he helps rescue children from cult crimes and other heinous abuse. He explains exactly how these evil crimes take place, and who are the typical perpetrators. What is ritual abuse? Where does it happen and where do these abusers find children to take advantage of? Luke explains all of this and more. Unfortunately, this type of traumatic abuse happens more than most people realize. Get educated and help these kids escape their abusive situations with organizations like Shatter Ops!









TAKEAWAYS





Many children are taken and abused straight out of the foster care system or are born into the occult families and abused





Children are often ritually abused from a young age to condition them and force their personalities to traumatically split





Some kids are kidnapped, but it is not as common as foster care trafficking





Only the Lord can truly soften the memories of trauma that these precious children have endured









