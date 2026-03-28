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SCRIPTURE WARNING BEFORE PARTAKING OF THE LORD’S REMEMBRANCE BREAD & WINE, 1 Corinthians 11:23-32, 20260328
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


1 Corinthians 11:23-32


23 For I have received of the Lord that which also I delivered unto you, that the Lord Jesus the same night in which he was betrayed took bread:


24 And when he had given thanks, he brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me.


25 After the same manner also he took the cup, when he had supped, saying, this cup is the new testament in my blood: this do ye, as oft as ye drink it, in remembrance of me.


26 For as often as ye eat this bread, and drink this cup, ye do shew the Lord's death till he come.


27 Wherefore whosoever shall eat this bread, and drink this cup of the Lord, unworthily, shall be guilty of the body and blood of the Lord.


28 But let a man examine himself, and so let him eat of that bread, and drink of that cup.


29 For he that eateth and drinketh unworthily, eateth and drinketh damnation to himself, not discerning the Lord's body.


30 For this cause many are weak and sickly among you, and many sleep.


31 For if we would judge ourselves, we should not be judged.


32 But when we are judged, we are chastened of the Lord, that we should not be condemned with the world. Amen!


* * * *

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)


Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)


 


www.FCGCHURCHES.org


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  


https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4


Email: [email protected]

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