God Chooses A King

#David #Samuel #Choose #King #Jesus #Goliath #Saul #LearningTheBibleTogether #DavidDuffett #QuaintonBaptistChapel #Author #InternationalSpeaker #ChartridgeMissionChurch #Chesham





Internationally acclaimed speaker and author David Duffett preaches on the time when God chose a King to replace Saul. Samuel was sent to anoint this new King, but was shocked by God's choice, which, in human terms, appeared poor.





David Duffett YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtiq9aekV3xebfuAa02NoeI





Ruth Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFs6WpHuHoYga1vVbTgozoIy





David Duffett Book:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nerd-Thats-Heard-David-Duffett/dp/1068384840/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 19th April 2026.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.