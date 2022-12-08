Jason Miller: Gettr Can Expand To Cover People From All Backgrounds in Japan

https://gnews.org/articles/566707

摘要：12/03/2022 During his first visit to Japan as CEO of Gettr, Jason Miller was warmly received and interviewed by Japanese fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China. And he confirmed the incorporation of JP G.K. to boost growth of this social media platform in this market, hoping that it will expand to cover people from all backgrounds there. He added that Vision and the livestream functions will help Gettr take off and even surpass Twitter in Japan.



