How Governments Could Save the World (If They Cared)
Eric Dubay
With this tiny tweak, governments could swiftly and simply end all hunger and homelessness in the world. With this minor modification, governments could release humanity from its indentured servitude and finally grant people true freedom and sovereignty...


