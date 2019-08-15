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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Every Trump Supporter Is Racist
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81 views • August 15, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has chosen to fight against the ghosts of a dying racist culture instead of fighting for the rights of all Americans.
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http://infowars.com
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http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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