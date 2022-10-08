Karen Kingston Exposes the Psycho-logic Operation With Covid19, Sars-Cov-2 & the Tech They Injected

The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3156 6 PM special guest Karen Kingston a Biotech Analyst exposes the lie about Covid19 & SARS-CoV-2 with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!
Website: http://FreedomFirst.TV & Substack
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3156 6 PM Archive (10-7-22)
- https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22530
Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210
LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv
PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/
_____________________________________
FOLLOW US:
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli
TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv
FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09
ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli
FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi
_____________________________________
SUPPORT US:
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli
LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)
🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
🔵Representing Americans 50 plus, AMAC is centered on American values, freedom of the individual, free speech, and exercise of religion, equality of opportunity, sanctity of life, rule of law, and love of family, with benefits at all levels. VISIT: http://AMAC.us/pete
🚨Do you owe $10,000 or more to the State or IRS? Have a garnishment, Liens, Levies? Let Anthem Tax Services help you get your life back. Visit: http://TaxHelpPete.com CALL ANTHEM TODAY at 888-521-3552 & Tell them Pete Santilli Sent You!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.