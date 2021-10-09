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'Corona is a lie'!
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262 views • October 09, 2021
This is from several Months back. Thought I would repost for the newly Awakened!!
BREAKING NEWS - BQQQMMM - It is official. The United States Senate today announced: 'Corona is a lie'! The media is covering up the truth 💥Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Media, the WHO and other traitors will be all held accountable. That's real Booming news guys! Share if you care #WWG1WGA
https://t.me/QNewsOfficialTV
BREAKING NEWS - BQQQMMM - It is official. The United States Senate today announced: 'Corona is a lie'! The media is covering up the truth 💥Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Media, the WHO and other traitors will be all held accountable. That's real Booming news guys! Share if you care #WWG1WGA
https://t.me/QNewsOfficialTV
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