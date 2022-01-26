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Fix 2020 - Not Just a Hashtag: Lindell's Efforts Rid Several Counties of Shady Voting Machines
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244 views • January 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Ever since the 2020 election, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has been fighting to expose voter fraud, and to make sure that even if we can’t reverse election, future ones can’t be stolen either. With that in mind, he’s trying to get Dominion voting machines removed from every country that he can.
Mike Lindell joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt7pm8-fix-2020-not-just-a-hashtag-lindells-efforts-rid-several-counties-of-shady-.html
Ever since the 2020 election, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has been fighting to expose voter fraud, and to make sure that even if we can’t reverse election, future ones can’t be stolen either. With that in mind, he’s trying to get Dominion voting machines removed from every country that he can.
Mike Lindell joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt7pm8-fix-2020-not-just-a-hashtag-lindells-efforts-rid-several-counties-of-shady-.html
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