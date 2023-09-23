Create New Account
What just passed in California is coming for ALL KIDS across the nation
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Sep 22, 2023


Parental rights are under attack like never before. Take California, which just passed a bill that would FORCE judges in child custody hearings to consider whether a parent supports a kid's "gender transition" — which is probably the most life-altering and permanent thing they can do to themselves. But what just passed in California is coming for ALL KIDS across the nation. Glenn discusses how the White House is also pushing the agenda of "affirming your child's identity," in the name of health and safety, of course. He also reviews how California's extreme progressive laws are often picked up by other states and how similar policies in Canada have led to the jailing of parents. "This new law should alarm and disgust EVERYONE in America for the way it will let the state override private parenting decisions," Glenn says. It's time to ask, who gets to raise children – you or the government?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9G-NL4KF-c

