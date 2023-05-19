Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IRISH ‘HATE SPEECH’ BILL COULD SET DANGEROUS PRECEDENT
32 views
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Yesterday |

Dr. David Thunder, professor, researcher and political philosopher, looks into the details of Ireland’s new Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Crimes Bill 2022, which has already passed the lower house of the government.  In the bill, citizens could be jailed for up to 5 years for simply possessing materials contrary to what is deemed appropriate by the Irish government. 


#DavidThunderPhD #Ireland


Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket