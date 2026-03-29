Lawrence Wilkerson: Israel May Cease to Exist & Launch Nuclear Strike

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Lawrence Wilkerson is a retired Colonel in the US Army and the former Chief of Staff to the US Secretary of State. Colonel Wilkerson discusses why the war against Iran could destroy Israel, and also the consequences if Iran develops a nuclear deterrent.
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