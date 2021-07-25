5G WAS NEVER INTENDED FOR MOBILE PHONES. IT WAS PRECISELY INTENDED FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE VACCINATED.

Kicking the day! While it has been going on for years: the administration of nanotechnology to the population, without having to know it and in full confidence that medical "science" and government authorities have the very, very best with us. Whoever wants to listen will suffer pain.We all know that the flu epidemic of 2018 was very intense. If you read the following explanation, you know what is probably the reason of that sudden increase. But we not only have it more about specific vaccinations, graphene oxide has already been applied in physiological saline solutions since 2012. Why? No one who knows, except if you are convinced that it's all about the "channel receiver" combination. So the 5g transmission towers aimed at the vaccinated receive stations. As we have seen, patents have also been registered where it is all about "Remote Control" of people in addition to "Crowd Control". After all, nothing is so dangerous for the small self-proclaimed selection of "ubermenschen" that our genes have made our genes with their parasitic properties.Note: Ricardo Delgado speaks of a Chinese terrorist as the owner of that patent, we think it's a South Korean. But we can miss it.Orwell City: physiological saline with grapheneWhy are some people who have not been vaccinated, have not worn mouthcaps, nor PCR testing have turned out to be magnetically? Well, if there has already been answered.Just when we thought the mounting of graphene oxide in vaccines was already alarming, new information that uses us will appear.The telegram channel info Vacunas has been investigating two weeks in parallel to that of La Quinta Columna, and has discovered that since 2012 there has been a patent for receiving graphene oxide in physiological saline solutions.