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Rapper DMC raps about Getting phizer Moderna Vaccines promotion and rapper pitbull talks about Event 201
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82 views • February 17, 2021
My freaking god I know this dude was rapping oldschool rhymes 4 years. Before I was born before my time sa s amy late 90s and 2000s kid and teenager but hot damn thisnshit is goddamn fucking discusting and god awful chkringe factor is teal 2ith this one my guys!but at least my favorite moddachoola nd highschool rap Cuban american artist and club banger Armando Rodriguez aka Pitbull talks about even two201 and bill melinda gates foundation and the virus and the plandemic scamdemic bullshit that's more real than bullcrap mainstream media is now and he even exposes the marxists and communist and mask crap too I just hope he's not a puppet shill or gatekeeper to Hollywood or the U.S fbi cia dea NSA GOVERNMENT!
Link to original videos i reacted & commentated to:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB9RSffVys4
pitbull interview ( think its around 1:23 or 1 hour and 38 minutes aka 1:38:33 is when he starts talking about censorship & Event 201 bill gates evil plans):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX3bD2h1G0w&;t=6512s
Link to original videos i reacted & commentated to:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB9RSffVys4
pitbull interview ( think its around 1:23 or 1 hour and 38 minutes aka 1:38:33 is when he starts talking about censorship & Event 201 bill gates evil plans):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX3bD2h1G0w&;t=6512s
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