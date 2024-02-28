The 5th brigade breached the AFU's defense and broke into the fortified city of Krasnogorovka.

➡️The assault units of the 5th brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces, supported by tanks and artillery of the brigade, as well as army aviation, broke through the defensive lines of the US Backed Kiev Regime into the important settlement between Donetsk and Mariinka - Krasnogorovka.

➡️Tank crews of the brigade provided fire support and facilitated the transfer of paratroopers through Ukrainian minefields. Thanks to the precise and coordinated work, the Russian paratroopers successfully reached at the designated lines and managed to consolidate on the outskirts of the settlement.

➡️The operation was conducted with active reconnaissance and UAV guidance, thanks to which the assault groups managed to expand the control zone and advance deeper into Krasnogorovka.



