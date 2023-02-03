The Metaverse

Note Well: As a chosen child of the most High Yah whose life is over since 2021, I cannot be threatened by arrest, imprisonment or death for my freedom of speech. My life is over and that simple means I am waiting daily now for God to authorize my physical death for my faith in Jesus so my soul can take its flight home to rest from trials and tribulation with the persecuted saints outlined in Revelation 6:9-11 KJV Bible.





Whilst I am here, I will continue to share and do as I am led in the war against principalities and powers, rulers of the darkness of this world; spiritual wickedness in high places and hope to reach the minimum of one person that God has for me to reach. I am not a menpleaser, friend pleaser or brethren pleaser. I only delight in doing what pleases my Father based on how He leads me. I am very familar with His chastisement when I fall. I did not choose God; He choose me.

This makes my battles very difficult and very isolating, but I am far from being alone. The spiritual connection I have with my Father is one I will forsake anyone or anything in this life to maintain. I cannot be controlled by anyone but seek to be led by the Holy Spirit.

Because my Father has the power to create from nothing and destroy a person after death which no man or angel has that power, I fear God and not what man can do to me or thinks about me, my popularity is in heaven not one earth. . The fear of God helps me to cast out all fear the god of this world or any person will try to bring to me to get me to do or believe what they say. The devil is soppose to fear me and not the other way around.





Much Love in Christ.

My contact email is [email protected]