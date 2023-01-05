Rasmussen: 73 Million Americans Say They Know Someone Who Died From VAX

41% of Vaccinated Americans said they had a side effect from the Vaccine. Also, calculated CDC data dump says 88,074,252 people had an adverse event.





Video Sources:

Bannons War Room - BREAKING: 28% Of Americans Personally Know Someone Who Died From COVID-19 Jab https://rumble.com/v23kvhq-breaking-28-of-americans-personally-know-someone-who-died-from-covid-19-jab.html

2. TheNewAmerican.com - Calculated CDC Data Dump 88,074,252 People Had An Adverse Event in U.S. Alone! 20.2 Million Needed Medical Care After Vax! https://thenewamerican.com/calculated-cdc-data-dump-88074252-people-had-an-adverse-event-in-u-s-alone-20-2-million-needed-medical-care-after-vax/





