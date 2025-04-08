© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian leader puts armed forces on high alert.
"Iran stands ready to defend itself."
"Trump is already wrecking the US economy, but aggression against Iran would destroy what's left of it."
"Don’t trust Reuters, especially when they cite "officials who spoke on condition of anonymity." That just means they’re inventing things."
Source @Real World News Channel
