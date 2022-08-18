RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS & CBD: CAN CBD HELP WITH RA?

Welcome to CBD 101. In this Episode I cover The TRUTH About CBD and Rheumatoid Arthritis... aka RA. Can CBD help with RA?

If you or someone you love suffers from RA, then I highly recommend you watch this video.

I’ll go over:

• What is RA

• What are the Causes

• What are the Symptoms

• How CBD works with RA

• Real Life Case Studies

Check out the video for full details.

#myfitlife #rheumatoidarthritis #cbdoil

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