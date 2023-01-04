Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid: Report reveals increase in risk of heart attack following the mRNA COVID vaccine
108 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

Source 1: https://youtu.be/gJ8t0qQ5R4I Covid: Report reveals increase in risk of heart attack following the mRNA COVID vaccine; Published by GBNews; YouTube; Date published: November 25, 2021; Date of website access: November 26, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/_aE4Da7V2I4

Excess deaths: Dr Clare Craig calls for investigation into the trend; Published by GBNews; YouTube; Date published: November 26, 2021; Date of website access: November 26, 2021.

….…………………………………………………………………………..................................................................................


"I think the researchers, I really hope that they take a look in the mirror and realize the ones from where this whistleblower has come from, they realize they should publish this stuff because their duty primarily is the patients, not the interest of the rugged drug industry." — Doctor Aseem Malhotra

Keywords
vaccine injuriesincreaseworldwidesenior citizensstrokedemographicsvaccine deathsobservationsheart failurecv-19youthsmyocarditispericarditisclot shotsrisk of heart attackfollowing the mrna covid-19 vaccinemiddle aged

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket