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Claremore, Oklahoma shows us what an illegitimate "government" looks like
America at War
America at War
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68 views • 2 days ago

They tell you that you have "Free Speech" and that you supposedly have the right to "petition government for the redress of your grievances" but that's all BS


You have the "Right" to be robbed and extorted at the barrel of a government gun, and the right to be their #Slave. That is where your "rights" end!


The #Police are criminals in Claremore, Oklahoma, just like they are everywhere else in this country! Because these "Police" are the

"Standing Army on US Soil" which is prohibited by the constitution!


So their existence is unlawful....

Just like every act they commit against the American People!


It is time for Americans to ABOLISH our illegitimate and tyrannical "government" and put an end to the long train of abuses it commits against the people of this country!


original video:

Man arrested for speaking 30 seconds over at datacenter hearing in Claremore Oklahoma


https://youtu.be/FUv85cbn-pA

Keywords
constitutionevilcongresspolicegovernmentlawfreespeechoklahomadata centerclaremore
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