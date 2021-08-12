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What Jesus Said About Death
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23 views • August 12, 2021
What happens when we die? Is there life after death? Is it possible to communicate with the dead? What do Jesus and the Bible say about this?
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website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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