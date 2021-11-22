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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 6) The American States Assembly - Who we are and What we did so far? - Justice Anna Webinar
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62 views • November 22, 2021
The American States Assembly denied General Order 100 and Ended the Civil War. We did not keep our mouth shut hence we are accomplices to the crime. What we did changed the land escape of this country and the world forever. We have protected millions of people and all states lands by what we did when we corrected our status and has the right standing. So the Chinese can't come in and claim anything. We declared peace and denied all executive orders used as an emergency that doesn't exist. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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