Global Food Shortages Masked by a Lock Down (979)

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The 4th Turning, a 400 year Grand Solar Minimum and 3600 year Civilization cycle overlap at this time. Crop losses are being masked by a lock down with excuses of supply chain bottle necks and food inflation. Finally we understand the Phoenix rising to a digital currency on the 1983 Economist magazine.
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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*** Today's Story Links ***
Grocery costs jump the most in 46 years https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/12/us-gr...
Hurricane number over time https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EYVYUdAXY...
"Thousands Are Starving" - Protesters Demanding Food Clash With Police In Santiago https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Cycles converge https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/o...
Cycle converging graphic https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b7...
US Housing Starts, Permits Plunge To 5 Year Lows https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-fi...
Home start graphs https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b7...
CBO projects 38% drop in GDP, $2.1 trillion increase in the deficit https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/19/cbo-p...
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