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UK Data Shows Children’s risk of Death increases by 5100% After the Vaccine
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133 views • April 29, 2022
As big pharma pushes the FDA for permission to jab your kids, England shows horrific data on vaccinated children. Also, many shocking headlines and data about the vaccine from The Exposé in just a few days span.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) The Exposé Article - Children’s risk of Death increases by 5100% following Covid-19 Vaccination compared to Unvaccinated Children according to official ONS https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/27/kids-death-risk-increases-5100percent-covid-vaccination/data
2) The Exposé Article - 160,000 COVID Deaths? – NHS confirms just 5,115 people have died of COVID-19 in England since beginning of Pandemic
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/27/just-5115-people-died-covid-england-since-march-2020/
3) The Exposé Article - A comparison of official Government reports suggests the Covid-19 Vaccines are causing Antibody-Dependent Enhancement
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/27/comparison-gov-reports-proves-vaccinated-suffering-ade/
4) The Exposé Article - High number of Strokes caused by the Covid-19 Vaccines may explain why so many of the Vaccinated are also going Blind
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/26/why-people-going-blind-following-covid-vaccination/
5) The Exposé Article - Triple Vaccinated now up to 5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated as Vaccine Effectiveness falls to MINUS-391%
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/25/triple-vaccinated-5x-more-likely-infected-with-covid-than-unvaccinated/
6) The Exposé Article - Fully Vaccinated nearly 3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated as Vaccine Effectiveness against Death falls to MINUS-166%
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/25/fully-vaccinated-nearly-3-times-more-likely-to-die-of-covid-19-than-the-unvaccinated-as-vaccine-effectiveness-against-death-falls-to-minus-166/
7) Bannons War Room - Steve Bannon and Naomi Wolf on the push to Jab Kids https://rumble.com/v12sg3x-covid-vaccine-deceptions.html
8) Mercola Article - FDA Approves Remdesivir for Babies 28 Days Old
https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/archive/2022/04/27/fda-approves-remdesivir-for-babies-28-days-old.aspx
9) Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Vax Death: Insurance Payout Denied’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
https://rumble.com/vxdjqs-frontline-flash-daily-dose-vax-death-insurance-payout-denied-with-dr.-peter.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) The Exposé Article - Children’s risk of Death increases by 5100% following Covid-19 Vaccination compared to Unvaccinated Children according to official ONS https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/27/kids-death-risk-increases-5100percent-covid-vaccination/data
2) The Exposé Article - 160,000 COVID Deaths? – NHS confirms just 5,115 people have died of COVID-19 in England since beginning of Pandemic
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/27/just-5115-people-died-covid-england-since-march-2020/
3) The Exposé Article - A comparison of official Government reports suggests the Covid-19 Vaccines are causing Antibody-Dependent Enhancement
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/27/comparison-gov-reports-proves-vaccinated-suffering-ade/
4) The Exposé Article - High number of Strokes caused by the Covid-19 Vaccines may explain why so many of the Vaccinated are also going Blind
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/26/why-people-going-blind-following-covid-vaccination/
5) The Exposé Article - Triple Vaccinated now up to 5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated as Vaccine Effectiveness falls to MINUS-391%
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/25/triple-vaccinated-5x-more-likely-infected-with-covid-than-unvaccinated/
6) The Exposé Article - Fully Vaccinated nearly 3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated as Vaccine Effectiveness against Death falls to MINUS-166%
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/25/fully-vaccinated-nearly-3-times-more-likely-to-die-of-covid-19-than-the-unvaccinated-as-vaccine-effectiveness-against-death-falls-to-minus-166/
7) Bannons War Room - Steve Bannon and Naomi Wolf on the push to Jab Kids https://rumble.com/v12sg3x-covid-vaccine-deceptions.html
8) Mercola Article - FDA Approves Remdesivir for Babies 28 Days Old
https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/archive/2022/04/27/fda-approves-remdesivir-for-babies-28-days-old.aspx
9) Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Vax Death: Insurance Payout Denied’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
https://rumble.com/vxdjqs-frontline-flash-daily-dose-vax-death-insurance-payout-denied-with-dr.-peter.html
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