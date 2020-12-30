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Short and Sweet! Want to return to Normal? PCR vs Rapid Antigen Animation -- Help Granny and grandkids!
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62 views • December 30, 2020
Short and sweet, please share - and start asking questions, before they destroy your society!
Video Source: https://youtu.be/-u6fbHGWYuc
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Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Video Source: https://youtu.be/-u6fbHGWYuc
NOTE from IVOR: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
Alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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