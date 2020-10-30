© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veteran Carlos Zapata Returns to Expose Covid Tyranny
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • October 30, 2020
Veteran Carlos Zapata joins The Alex Jones Show to break down when the people should push back against an unjust authoritarian government.
Keywords
fake newscaliforniaalex jonesinfowarsdepressioncommunismveteranswar roomnew world orderfake scienceccpchinese communist partyworld governmentchinese communistsshasta countynorthern californiacovid-1984carlos zapataquack anthony faucicriminal city councilsquack debra birxmurderer bill gatessuicide traitor gavin newsomunited nations fraudworld health organization fraud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.