© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Using Crisis to Take Over the Federal Reserve?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • July 04, 2020
Did the stimulus package just make Donald Trump the Chairman of the Federal Reserve? It’s getting pretty close!
Today Zach is diving into the 2 trillion dollar stimulus package to expose some of the ridiculous spending the Democrats were able to get away with.
But it’s not all bad! It appears that Trump is using this stimulus package to nationalize large swaths of the Federal Reserve. How? Tune in to find out!
************
Would you consider partnering with us? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Today Zach is diving into the 2 trillion dollar stimulus package to expose some of the ridiculous spending the Democrats were able to get away with.
But it’s not all bad! It appears that Trump is using this stimulus package to nationalize large swaths of the Federal Reserve. How? Tune in to find out!
************
Would you consider partnering with us? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.