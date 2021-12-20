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First Shots Fired - Revolution 2.0
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10 views • December 20, 2021
Today we discuss astrology, current events and NH Governor Chris Sununu's Proclamation declaring NH's Fort William and Mary the first battle fo the American Revolutionary War--not Lexington Concord which happened 4 months later.
Visit our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
https://seacoastastrological.com/
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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Email us for one on one consultations.
#astrology #hroscope #revoluionarywar
Visit our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
https://seacoastastrological.com/
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Youtube, Odysee, Brighteon,, Twitter,
Email us for one on one consultations.
#astrology #hroscope #revoluionarywar
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