Overcoming the Wicked

After many years in the Mormons church, I found out that I could not go into the Bible to find a scripture about tithing. Personal Bible study became my next goal. Since Mormons believe that they are two of the twelve tribes in the Old Testament it took a while before I got into the New Testament and the differences became obvious. It gave me the background to be able to deal with an evangelist who wrote the Mormon Illusion. He had studied the Book of Mormon before he joined and found the discrepancies and shared them. I had to admit that he was right. It still took 6 month to tell the bishop that I was disconnecting. What followed was the healing process and entering into various Christian churches. Time 2:26 hrs