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Supreme Court Ruling Blocks Pelosi's Demands Of The Senate
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156 views • December 21, 2019
The Supreme Court has already pointed out that the Constitution doesn’t require the “additional procedural requirements” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is apparently demanding from the Senate before it tries the impeachment of President Trump.
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