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Former Pfizer vice-president Michael Yeadon on Corona vaccine for children: "It is murder!"
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151 views • October 14, 2021
When they tell you it is to protect vulnerable family members, that's a lie." These drastic words on the vaccination plans for all children 12 years and older against SARS-CoV-2 come from no other than the former vice-president of the vaccine manufacturer Pfizer. Dr Michael Yeadon even goes so far as to call this vaccination murder! In this program he gives the real reasons why the state still wants to vaccinate EVERYONE.
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