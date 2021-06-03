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Romans 1 V. 18-32
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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10 views • June 03, 2021
GUILTY! NOT GLORIFYING GOD LEADS TO DESTRUCTION

God's Wrath

Romans 1:18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men

(1) Eternal Wrath (2) Eschatological Wrath (3) Cataclysmic Wrath (4) Sowing and Reaping Wrath (5) Abandonment Wrath – America is experiencing the Wrath of God’s Abandonment – Moral Chaos and Moral Confusion or Maybe We Should Use Moral and Societal Insanity

Proverbs 1:24-32 Because I have called and you refused to listen, have stretched out my hand and no one has heeded, 25 because you have ignored all my counsel and would have none of my reproof, 26 I also will laugh at your calamity; I will mock when terror strikes you, 27 when terror strikes you like a storm and your calamity comes like a whirlwind, when distress and anguish come upon you. 28 Then they will call upon me, but I will not answer; they will seek me diligently but will not find me. 29 Because they hated knowledge and did not choose the fear of the Lord, 30 would have none of my counsel and despised all my reproof, 31 therefore they shall eat the fruit of their way, and have their fill of their own devices. 32 For the simple are killed by their turning away, and the complacency of fools destroys them;
Acts 14:16 In past generations he allowed all the nations to walk in their own ways.
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violencegospeljesus christchristjesussalvationpaulsinromansromesexual immoralitythankfulunrighteousglorify
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