Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher: "We found 12 studies that compared vaccinated to completely unvaccinated children."
"Every single one found that the vaccinated... had far higher risks and rates of neurodevelopmental disorders—including autism, ADHD, tics, learning disabilities, speech delays."
"If you jab your kid with the full schedule, there's about a 57% chance they will develop a chronic disease."
https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1995631246102401182
