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In the May 29, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo warned the world – “the US economy is going to be a disaster, a huge disaster! And the global economy is going to be a huge disaster too!” He also disclosed that people in his circle were selling stocks and properties, stocking cash, cryptocurrencies, and gold, and waiting for the apocalypse.