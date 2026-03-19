Periodontal Infection

Chris Shade, PhD: So one of the things that people don't realize, which is a really big deal, is periodontal infections. So any periodontal inflammation, is bringing endotoxin into the system. And in fact there is great papers, relating periodontitis, heart disease because of the endotoxin that gets into the system, and periodontitis to depression, because depression is an inflammatory disorder of the brain, which is screwing up your neurotransmitters, and making you depressed by creating constant neuroinflammation. This endotoxin goes into the body, opens up tight junction, and it's inflammatory response, including the junctions of the blood-brain barrier, and it gets into the brain, and it turns up inflammation of the brain.

When it turns up inflammation of the brains, it shifts your autonomic nervous system from the parasympathetic or rest, digest, repair, regenerate, detoxify over to what we all know now as fight or flight.

3/10/2022 - Detoxification as the Foundation for Building Resilience and Vitality with Christopher Shade, PhD Vibrant Blue Oils: https://youtu.be/FFuqkaOhMs8?si=_F1Ry7jZJb82C44T