BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Periodontal Infection
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • Yesterday

Chris Shade, PhD: So one of the things that people don't realize, which is a really big deal, is periodontal infections. So any periodontal inflammation, is bringing endotoxin into the system. And in fact there is great papers, relating periodontitis, heart disease because of the endotoxin that gets into the system, and periodontitis to depression, because depression is an inflammatory disorder of the brain, which is screwing up your neurotransmitters, and making you depressed by creating constant neuroinflammation. This endotoxin goes into the body, opens up tight junction, and it's inflammatory response, including the junctions of the blood-brain barrier, and it gets into the brain, and it turns up inflammation of the brain.

When it turns up inflammation of the brains, it shifts your autonomic nervous system from the parasympathetic or rest, digest, repair, regenerate, detoxify over to what we all know now as fight or flight.

3/10/2022 - Detoxification as the Foundation for Building Resilience and Vitality with Christopher Shade, PhD Vibrant Blue Oils: https://youtu.be/FFuqkaOhMs8?si=_F1Ry7jZJb82C44T

Keywords
healthnewsdepressiontruthinfectionchris shadeneuroinflammationchristopher shadeperiodontal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Willamette Valley Pie Company Recalls Frozen Blueberry Desserts Over Listeria Concerns

Willamette Valley Pie Company Recalls Frozen Blueberry Desserts Over Listeria Concerns

Coco Somers
Routines that Emphasize Natural, Non-Pharmaceutical Approaches Support Skin Health

Routines that Emphasize Natural, Non-Pharmaceutical Approaches Support Skin Health

Petra Stone
Study Examines Brain-Derived Protein Release Following 30-Minute Exercise Session

Study Examines Brain-Derived Protein Release Following 30-Minute Exercise Session

Petra Stone
Radish: An ancient, nutrient-packed root vegetable that belongs in modern kitchens

Radish: An ancient, nutrient-packed root vegetable that belongs in modern kitchens

Evangelyn Rodriguez
WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

Willow Tohi
Excess Fructose Consumption May Trigger Intestinal Permeability, Contributing to Fatty Liver Disease, Research Suggests

Excess Fructose Consumption May Trigger Intestinal Permeability, Contributing to Fatty Liver Disease, Research Suggests

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy