© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ION US - Hate Speech and Crime Laws are Deadly Dangerous 2020-02-05
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • February 06, 2020
Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel! Thanks!
An assault is being prepared.
Masses of people are being told they are and are being incentivized to be "protected classes".
These individuals are being empowered to dis-empower the moral, intellectual, and ideological opponents of globalists posing as members of the Democrat Party.
From Oregon to the world, the same is true.
This is the next move.
Listen to the steps that will get us there and more on this episode of ION US.
Like, Subscribe, Share, Support!
It means more than you might know!
Thanks!
www.brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right?)
Feedback/Suggestions/Follow:
[email protected]
gab.com/ionus
Support Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)
Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)
Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)
Support Trump (The best ones do :-)
Support science (Show your work. Expect the same.)
Have a great day, World!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
An assault is being prepared.
Masses of people are being told they are and are being incentivized to be "protected classes".
These individuals are being empowered to dis-empower the moral, intellectual, and ideological opponents of globalists posing as members of the Democrat Party.
From Oregon to the world, the same is true.
This is the next move.
Listen to the steps that will get us there and more on this episode of ION US.
Like, Subscribe, Share, Support!
It means more than you might know!
Thanks!
www.brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right?)
Feedback/Suggestions/Follow:
[email protected]
gab.com/ionus
Support Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)
Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)
Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)
Support Trump (The best ones do :-)
Support science (Show your work. Expect the same.)
Have a great day, World!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventspoliticshate speechusaoregonkate brownlaw enforcementfreedom of speechlanguagediversityacluhate crimered flagnorthwestextreme risk protection ordersoregon constitutionsection 20protected classesmarginalized groupsap style sheetssection 8keizer oregon chartersection 44ted wheeler
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.